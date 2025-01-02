AGL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 222.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.25%)
BOP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
DGKC 109.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.52%)
FCCL 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.37%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.1%)
HASCOL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.08%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
MLCF 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.65%)
NBP 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
OGDC 227.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.29%)
PAEL 44.56 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.74%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
PPL 200.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.2%)
PRL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
PTC 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.25%)
TELE 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.03%)
TOMCL 36.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.79%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TREET 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.5%)
UNITY 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 12,467 Increased By 71.3 (0.57%)
BR30 38,757 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.23%)
KSE100 117,970 Increased By 961.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 37,148 Increased By 282.8 (0.77%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai economic uncertainty has increased, central bank minutes show

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:55am

BANGKOK: Uncertainty around the Thai economy had significantly increased primarily due to the unclear impact of possible US economic policies, minutes of the Bank of Thailand’s Dec. 18 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

At the meeting, the BOT’s monetary policy committee unanimously voted to leave the one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 2.25%, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October.

Thai central bank announces bond issuance programme for 2025

The MPC deemed it appropriate to hold steady given the heightened uncertainties, the minutes said.

At the review, the central bank maintained its forecast for economic growth at 2.7% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025. The next rate review is on Feb. 26.

Bank of Thailand US economic policies

Comments

200 characters

Thai economic uncertainty has increased, central bank minutes show

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pension calculation formula announced

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

Read more stories