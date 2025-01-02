Thai economic uncertainty has increased, central bank minutes show

BANGKOK: Uncertainty around the Thai economy had significantly increased primarily due to the unclear impact of possible US economic policies, minutes of the Bank of Thailand’s Dec. 18 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

At the meeting, the BOT’s monetary policy committee unanimously voted to leave the one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 2.25%, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October.

The MPC deemed it appropriate to hold steady given the heightened uncertainties, the minutes said.

At the review, the central bank maintained its forecast for economic growth at 2.7% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025. The next rate review is on Feb. 26.