AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 223.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.39%)
BOP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.85%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.86%)
HASCOL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.25%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
MLCF 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.95%)
NBP 67.47 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.5%)
OGDC 227.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.35%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
PPL 200.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.2%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
PTC 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
SEARL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.47%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.98%)
TOMCL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TREET 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
TRG 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
UNITY 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 67.2 (0.54%)
BR30 38,799 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 117,904 Increased By 896.3 (0.77%)
KSE30 37,136 Increased By 270.8 (0.73%)
Asia shares get off to bumpy start in 2025 with Trump's policies in focus

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 08:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks began the year on a dour note on Thursday as they struggled for traction after a jittery close to 2024, while the U.S. dollar charged higher and investor sentiment stayed cautious ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The start of the New Year was shaping up to be a less favourable one for equities, as uncertainty over the policies of incoming U.S. President Trump and a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook looked set to dominate the market rhetoric for now.

While global shares, closed out 2024 with a strong yearly gain of nearly 16%, they had clocked a monthly loss of more than 2% in December.

The same was the case for MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which slid 1.2% in December though registered a gain of more than 7% for 2024.

The index was last down 0.5% in the early Asian session on Thursday, with volume thinned given a trading holiday in Japan.

“I think we’re now in a bit of a twilight zone between now and January 20,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20 for his second term in office.

“It’s very unusual for stocks not to get a positive December … and that worries me a little bit, because when markets don’t go up at times like this when they should be going up, it generally means that there are other concerns,” said Sycamore.

Asia shares rise, dollar underpinned by elevated bond yields

“There’s a pretty common consensus out there that Trump’s going to run the economy red hot.”

Chinese stocks similarly fell at the open, with the CSI300 blue-chip index, last down 1.43% while the Shanghai Composite Index, lost 1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, tab slid 1.74%.

Investors are closely monitoring China’s economic recovery in 2025 after officials pledged a slew of support measures to promote growth, though Trump’s talk of tariffs in excess of 60% on imports of Chinese goods could pose significant headwind.

Asian stock markets

