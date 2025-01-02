Trafficking, forced labour, begging: Senate body discusses protecting abandoned children

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation discussed the matter of protecting abandoned/unclaimed children against trafficking, forced labour and begging in the country.

The committee met with Senator Naseema Ehsan in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The committee discussed different agenda items.

The committee discussed the matter of protecting abandoned/unclaimed children. Officials from the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Children Protection Bureaus/Commission briefed the committee about the safeguards and mechanisms in place for the rehabilitation of children and their subsequent adoption.

The ICT Child Protection Bureau revealed that it has rescued around 410 children since 2021 and is working to make the bureau more efficient by addressing its human resource deficiencies.

Chairperson Senator Naseema Ehsan acknowledged the Punjab Child Protection Bureau for their extraordinary performance and recommended that there is a dire need for harmony between the bureaus of all provinces, as they are working toward the same noble cause.

The committee discussed the concerns raised by Senator MaulanaAttaurRehman regarding the Auqaf Rules, devised by the ICT administration under the Waqf Properties Act, 2020.

Senator Attaur Rahman expressed serious concerns on the issue of fourth schedule in the context of these rules. The committee, however, asked the concerned quarters to address the concerns of Senator Attaur Rahman before issuing the said rules and thoroughly weigh the concerns of all stakeholders while finalising the Auqaf Rules.

Additionally, the committee discussed an amendment in Para (1), Sub-para (j) of Schedule-III of the Passport Rules, 2021, as suggested by the Senate Secretariat.

Senator Hamid Khan proposed amendment cannot be recommended unless the committee was fully clear and satisfied regarding the issue. Therefore, it was decided that the issue will be settled in the next meeting of the committee.

In attendance were senators, Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of Opposition, Hamid Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Attaur Rehman, and Rubina Qaim Khani.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the concerned ministries and departments.

