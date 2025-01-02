Punjab govt launches 7th Agri Census 2024

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the Punjab government launched the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 on Wednesday.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated the field operations for the census 2024 after activating the data collection device.

The ceremony also featured representatives from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Punjab Agriculture Department.

The census, titled ‘Integrated Digital Count’, marks a step toward leveraging digital technology to gather comprehensive data on Punjab’s agricultural resources. Utilizing the Geographical Information System (GIS), real-time monitoring will ensure accuracy and transparency in the data collection process, he added.

This census, scheduled from January 1 to February 10, will focus on collecting data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock and machinery. The innovative digital approach aims to modernise the agricultural sector, address existing challenges, and enhance policy-making for sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister emphasised Punjab’s critical role in Pakistan’s agriculture, highlighting its 29.4 million acres of cultivated land. He noted that agriculture contributes 24 percent to Punjab's GDP and provides livelihoods to millions of farmers. The census data will enable more effective utilization of agricultural resources and guide the formulation of policies to support farmers’ welfare and productivity improvements, he added.

“This initiative is a milestone in Punjab’s journey toward agricultural modernization,” said the Minister. “The Punjab government, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully committed to the success of this project and will extend all necessary support to achieve its objectives.”

