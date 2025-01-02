AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-02

Punjab govt launches 7th Agri Census 2024

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the Punjab government launched the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 on Wednesday.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated the field operations for the census 2024 after activating the data collection device.

The ceremony also featured representatives from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Punjab Agriculture Department.

The census, titled ‘Integrated Digital Count’, marks a step toward leveraging digital technology to gather comprehensive data on Punjab’s agricultural resources. Utilizing the Geographical Information System (GIS), real-time monitoring will ensure accuracy and transparency in the data collection process, he added.

This census, scheduled from January 1 to February 10, will focus on collecting data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock and machinery. The innovative digital approach aims to modernise the agricultural sector, address existing challenges, and enhance policy-making for sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister emphasised Punjab’s critical role in Pakistan’s agriculture, highlighting its 29.4 million acres of cultivated land. He noted that agriculture contributes 24 percent to Punjab's GDP and provides livelihoods to millions of farmers. The census data will enable more effective utilization of agricultural resources and guide the formulation of policies to support farmers’ welfare and productivity improvements, he added.

“This initiative is a milestone in Punjab’s journey toward agricultural modernization,” said the Minister. “The Punjab government, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully committed to the success of this project and will extend all necessary support to achieve its objectives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Agricultural Census 2024 7th Agricultural Census 2024

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt launches 7th Agri Census 2024

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories