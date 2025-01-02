Clear roads or face action, home minister tells protestors

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has warned protesters in the megacity to end their sit-ins and clear the roads or face strict action.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Police Chief, Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, he emphasised that the megacity should not be shut down due to unrest in Parachinar.

He said that the residents of Karachi have suffered a lot due to road blockades over the past week.

He expressed deep sorrow over the situation in Parachinar and condemned the atrocities there. However, he emphasised that the Sindh government will not allow Karachi’s roads and highways to be blocked, providing an opportunity for disruptive elements to achieve their malicious objectives. He noted that the road closures and sit-ins have not only affected ordinary citizens, businesses, and flights but have also caused difficulties for patients trying to reach hospitals.

The Home Minister stated that the Sindh government strongly condemns the atrocities in Parachinar and urges the KP government to resolve the issue through measures promoting inter-sectarian harmony, while also demanding improved conditions there.

He clarified that the incident in Parachinar does not justify blocking the roads of a peaceful city. The Sindh government had offered the protesters an alternative venue for their demonstration, but regrettably, this offer was rejected, he said. He asserted that the government will not allow any provocation or challenge to the rule of law.

The minister mentioned that a delegation comprising provincial ministers and the Mayor of Karachi has been in constant communication with the protesters and their representatives, holding scheduled meetings. However, no significant progress has been made so far regarding resuming traffic flow or ending the protest. He further stated that the Sindh government is in contact with the protesters, including youth and elders i, and is working tirelessly to uphold the rule of law.

An impartial investigation is also under way to determine who is responsible for injuring police personnel through gunfire and their affiliations. He reported that during the protests, nine police personnel, including an officer, have been injured while ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

The Home Minister appealed to the protesters to consider the situation carefully and end their protest while supporting the police in maintaining the rule of law. He assured them that the government understands their pain and stands with them in this difficult time. He further stated that the Sindh government will not allow the peace and freedom of law-abiding citizens to be disrupted under any circumstances and will ensure strict legal action against those involved in such acts.

Lanjar once again extended an offer through the media for the protesters to hold their demonstrations at a separate, safe location and expressed hope that the protesters would take this proposal seriously. He urged them to cooperate with the Sindh government and police in establishing the rule of law and facilitating ease for the citizens.

