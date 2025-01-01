AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.69%)
BOP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.69%)
DCL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.62%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.01%)
HUBC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.05%)
HUMNL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.07%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
MLCF 49.94 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (8.71%)
NBP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 228.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.44%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 204.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.52%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-4.49%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 106.68 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.13%)
TELE 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.43%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
TRG 70.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,411 Increased By 23.9 (0.19%)
BR30 37,817 Decreased By -888.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 116,737 Increased By 1610.2 (1.4%)
KSE30 36,795 Increased By 612.2 (1.69%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

AFP Published 01 Jan, 2025 10:58am

SEOUL: South Korean investigators said Wednesday they would execute an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law by the deadline on January 6, as the impeached leader’s supporters rallied outside his residence.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was suspended from office by lawmakers over his attempt to subvert civilian rule last month, have been camped outside the compound where he has been holed up for weeks, fending off investigators’ efforts to question him.

The Corruption Investigation Office requested the warrant after Yoon failed to report for questioning a third time, but it has been unclear whether they could execute it as the Presidential Security Service have previously refused to comply with search warrants.

CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said Wednesday the warrant would be executed “within the deadline,” which is on Monday, January 6.

“We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police and personnel in preparation,” he told reporters.

He also warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.

“We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties,” he said.

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

Anyone doing this “could be prosecuted under charges of abuse of authority interfering with the exercise of rights and obstruction of official duties by special means,” he added.

Yoon’s legal team described the arrest order as “illegal and invalid” and have pledged to apply for an injunction to nullify it, and the suspended leader’s supporters have staged rallies to decry the warrant.

Police were sent to the area in large numbers and could be seen yelling at protesters to keep in line, but a route in and out of Yoon’s residence remained clear.

Live video showed protestors – pro-Yoon on one side, anti-Yoon the other – shouting at each other with police in the middle.

South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers – in 2000 and 2004 due to party members and supporters blocking police from entering for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.

Staff resign

Yoon has been stripped of his presidential duties by parliament and faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

On Wednesday, the majority of Yoon’s remaining staff – including his chief of staff, senior secretaries and special advisors – all tendered their resignations to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

The suspended president declared martial law in an unannounced televised address, saying it was aimed at eliminating “anti-state elements” but lawmakers rushed to parliament to vote it down.

At the same time, heavily armed troops stormed the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter.

A constitutional court will rule whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment.

The turmoil deepened late last week when Yoon’s replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills for investigations into his predecessor.

Choi took office on Friday and found himself thrust immediately into a disaster with the Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday that claimed 179 lives.

On Tuesday, Choi appointed two new judges to the constitutional court hearing Yoon’s impeachment – meeting a key demand of the opposition.

Yoon Suk yeol President Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

200 characters

South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

KSE-100 Index surges over 1,800 points as 2025 trading begins

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories