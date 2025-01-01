PTA, Huawei Pakistan sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in IT and telecom sectors.

The MoU, signed at the PTA Headquarters, focuses on capacity building, technology innovation, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

The partnership aims to drive advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT while promoting secure digital infrastructure and bridging the digital divide.

Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired), remarked, “This MoU represents a significant step in Pakistan’s digital transformation, enabling enhanced infrastructure and fostering innovation for sustainable growth.”

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Ahmed Bilal Masud highlighted, “Huawei remains committed to empowering Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and advancing its technological capabilities.”

This collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s vision of a digitally empowered economy, fostering technological excellence and equitable access to IT services nationwide.

