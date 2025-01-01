AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-01

New Year’s greetings: Bilawal for brighter, united & prosperous future

Naveed Butt Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has extended heartiest New Year’s greetings to the people of Pakistan and the global community, expressing hope and determination for a brighter, united, and prosperous future.

The PPP chairman, in his message, said: “As we step into 2025, let us take stock of our struggles, celebrate our triumphs, and renew our resolve to build a Pakistan that embodies the dreams of its founding leaders. This is a time to strengthen our bonds, bridge divides, and work collectively for justice, equality, and peace.”

Bilawal emphasised the significance of continuing the fight against poverty, inequality, and ignorance, urging the nation to stand united in its pursuit of a progressive and inclusive Pakistan. He expressed his deep faith in the strength and spirit of the Pakistani people to overcome challenges and pave the way for a future that reflects hope and harmony.

The chairman pledged the unwavering commitment of the PPP to uphold the rights of every Pakistani and work tirelessly to ensure their well-being. “Let this New Year ignite in us a renewed dedication to the principles of democracy, freedom, and social justice,” he said.

He concluded by wishing all citizens a year filled with peace, health, and prosperity, urging them to support one another and keep striving for a better tomorrow. “Together, we can and will make 2025 a year of progress and promise for Pakistan.”

