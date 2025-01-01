AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Diplomatic Forum: ‘Consular corps committed to enhancing economic, cultural ties’

Press Release Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: The consular corps in Karachi is committed to enhancing the economic, cultural and consular ties.

The ceremony of the 8th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award 2024 by the Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation has been held at a local hotel.

Consul General of Iran, Hassan Nourian while speaking at the Diplomatic Forum as a Dean of Consular Corps in Karachi stated that the diplomatic & consular missions play a crucial role in promoting socioeconomic progress by fostering international cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and enhancing the country’s global image.

He appreciated the effort of the Consulate Generals based in Karachi for providing consular services to their respective citizens and to the Pakistani applicants, and offering visa facilitation and market information to the business community.

He also assured, on behalf of the Karachi Consular corps, his commitment for the enhancement of the cultural, commercial & consular relations with Pakistan and utilization of all of the capabilities to play a vital role in creating a conducive environment for economic growth, attracting investment and enhancing international cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while speaking at the Diplomatic Forum for the Socio-Economic Foundation as the chief guest, said that he was impressed by the remarkable efforts of the Diplomatic Community in Karachi. He also mentioned the several constructive steps taken by the Sindh government to build confidence among local and foreign investors.

He mentioned that the Doing Business Reform Strategy served as the national roadmap for improving Pakistan’s investment climate and the strategy encompassed a comprehensive set of reform actions at both the federal and provincial levels.

He invited foreign investors through their diplomats to consider investing in Pakistan and Sindh, which he described as highly attractive and safe destinations for various types of investment.

