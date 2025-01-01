AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Chinese stocks post first annual gain since 2020

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks registered their first annual gain following an unprecedented three-year decline despite a dip on the final trading day of 2024, while Hong Kong shares ended the year higher, supported by optimism over policy support.

The blue-chip CSI 300, tracking the biggest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 14.7% this year, breaking a losing streak since 2021 set off by the COVID-19 pandemic, property sector woes and weak consumer confidence.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 12.8% in 2024, ending a two-year decline. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index closed the year’s final session up 0.1%, for an annual gain of 17.7% that ended four consecutive years of losses.

“Within the equities markets, China’s performance came as a positive surprise to many investors,” analysts at Value Partners said in a note this week.

“Various supportive measures announced during the second half of the year, which targeted monetary policy, the property market, and capital markets, largely surpassed expectations and overshadowed ongoing economic concerns,” the analysts said.

Chinese authorities have implemented some of the boldest measures since September, including interest rate cuts, home purchase incentives and funding schemes for stock buying, to bolster the struggling economy and restore domestic confidence.

Stabilising the capital market has become a policy requirement, and the general consensus is that the market is bottoming out, China Asset Management said in a note.

