AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Markets Print 2025-01-01

India’s equity benchmarks muted end to 2024

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

MUMBAI: Indian benchmark indexes were muted on Tuesday, weighed by a drop in information technology stocks, while elevated US Treasury yields continued to hurt emerging market assets.

The Nifty 50 closed flat at 23,644.8 points, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.14% to 78,139.01. Both the indexes fell about 0.5% earlier in the session. They gained about 8.5% in 2024, to log a ninth straight annual rise.

Four of the 13 major sectors declined on the day, with IT , down 1.4%, as the top sectoral loser.

The drop in shares of IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, comes amid broader market weakness since the Federal Reserve, earlier this month, signalled fewer rate reductions in 2025 than expected earlier.

That pushed Treasury yields higher, making emerging markets such as India less attractive for foreign institutional investors, which have sold about $2.8 billion of Indian shares over the last 10 sessions.

“High US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have tempted foreign investors to take at least a part of their money from emerging markets like India to the US, weighing on domestic equities,” said Krishna Rao, managing director and co-head of equity broking group at JM Financial Services.

