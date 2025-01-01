AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Oil prices set for second annual loss in a row

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

LONDON: Oil prices were on track to end 2024 with a second consecutive year of losses on Tuesday, but were steady on the day as data showing an expansion in Chinese manufacturing was balanced by Nigeria targeting higher output next year.

Brent crude futures rose by 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.41 a barrel as of 1430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.37 a barrel.

At those levels, Brent was down around 3.4% from its final 2023 close price of $77.04, while WTI was down around 0.4% from where it settled on Dec. 29 last year at $71.65.

In September, Brent futures closed below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021, while their highest closing price of 2024 at $91.17 was also the lowest since 2021, as the impacts of a post-pandemic rebound in demand and price shocks from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine began to fade.

Oil prices are likely to be constrained near $70 a barrel in 2025 as weak demand from China and rising global supplies are expected to cast a shadow on OPEC+-led efforts to shore up the market, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Tuesday.

A weaker demand outlook in China in particular forced both the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) to cut their oil demand growth expectations for 2024 and 2025.

With non-OPEC supply also set to rise, the IEA sees the oil market going into 2025 in a state of surplus, even after OPEC and its allies delayed their plan to start raising output until April 2025 against a backdrop of falling prices.

Investors will also be watching the Federal Reserve’s rate cut outlook for 2025 after central bank policymakers earlier this month projected a slower path due to stubbornly high inflation.

Lower interest rates generally incentivise borrowing and fuel growth, which in turn is expected to boost oil demand.

Markets are also gearing up for US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies around looser regulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration, as well as potential geopolitical shifts from Trump’s calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the possible re-imposition of the so-called “maximum pressure” policy towards Iran.

Prices were supported on Tuesday by data showing China’s manufacturing activity expanded for a third straight month in December but at a slower pace, suggesting a blitz of fresh stimulus is helping to support the world’s second-largest economy.

However, that was balanced out by potential for higher supply next year, as Nigeria said it is targeting national production of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, up from its current level of around 1.8 million bpd.

