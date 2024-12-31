Yemen will continue to defend itself, say Houthis after US strikes

Yemen’s Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the country would continue to defend itself after several US strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday.

The US military said that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

“On Dec. 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV),” the US military’s Central Command said in a post on X.

Houthi in Yemen has been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s year-long war in Gaza.