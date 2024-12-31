AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen will continue to defend itself, say Houthis after US strikes

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:28pm

Yemen’s Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the country would continue to defend itself after several US strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday.

The US military said that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

“On Dec. 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV),” the US military’s Central Command said in a post on X.

Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: statement

Houthi in Yemen has been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s year-long war in Gaza.

Yemen MENA Houthi Yemen Houthis US Navy ships

Comments

200 characters

Yemen will continue to defend itself, say Houthis after US strikes

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of 2024, registers 84% growth in the year

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

Police disperse protesters at Numaish, Abbas Town after clashes

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Gaza healthcare nearing ‘total collapse’ due to Israeli strikes: UN

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Read more stories