AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chief minister of India’s Manipur state apologises for ethnic unrest

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: The chief minister of India’s northeastern state of Manipur apologised on Tuesday for months of ethnic unrest that has killed at least 250 people and prompted criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government.

The strife between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities in the state of 3.2 million people broke out in May 2023 and has displaced 60,000 people. Despite peace efforts, many Kukis and Meiteis have moved out of ethnically mixed areas.

Violence erupted after a court ordered the state government to consider extending the special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the Kuki people to the Meitei population as well.

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India’s Manipur

“This entire year has been very unfortunate,” Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal.

“I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what’s happening … many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I feel regret, I apologise.”

Sporadic attacks and killings continue to be reported, but Singh said peace efforts had made progress in recent months, and he believed normality would return in the new year.

Manipur’s two largest ethnic groups are in effect competing for land, jobs and political clout, with large quantities of weapons in circulation, including automatic rifles stolen from the police or smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

Indian police arrest 33 after violence in troubled Manipur

Kukis accuse Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei and member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of complicity in attacks on members of their community and have sought his removal.

Singh denies the allegations and Modi’s federal government has dismissed opposition accusations of inactivity, saying it has deployed tens of thousands of security personnel and that the situation is on the mend.

Narendra Modi India Manipur Kuki communities Meitei

Comments

200 characters

Chief minister of India’s Manipur state apologises for ethnic unrest

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of 2024, registers 84% growth in the year

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

Read more stories