ISTANBUL: Turkiye foreign trade deficit widened 24.9% year-on-year in November to $7.459 billion, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 3.1% year-on-year to $22.289 billion and imports rose 2.7% to $29.748 billion in November, data from the Turkiye Statistical Institute showed.

Türkiye ambassador for efforts aimed at boosting trade volume to US$5bn

In the January-November period, the foreign trade deficit narrowed 26.8% to $73.336 billion, the data showed.