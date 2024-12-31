AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.82%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.26%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.28%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.81%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.3%)
OGDC 228.05 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.15%)
PAEL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.44 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (2.75%)
PRL 44.09 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (8.97%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.37%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.06%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,338 Increased By 79.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,256 Decreased By -44 (-0.12%)
Markets

Chinese stocks post first annual gain since 2020, HK ends four-year rout

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:24am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks dipped on Tuesday, the final trading day of 2024, but were on track for their first annual gain following an unprecedented three-year decline, while Hong Kong shares also ended the year higher.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index, tracking the biggest companies listed in the cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 15.9% in 2024, snapping a losing streak since 2021 set off by the COVID-19 pandemic, property sector woes, and weak consumer confidence.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 13.9% in 2024, ending a two-year decline, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index closed the year’s final session up 0.1%, for an annual gain of 17.9% that ended four consecutive years of losses.

“Within the equities markets, China’s performance came as a positive surprise to many investors,” analysts at Value Partners said in a note this week.

“Various supportive measures announced during the second half of the year, which targeted monetary policy, the property market, and capital markets, largely surpassed expectations and overshadowed ongoing economic concerns.”

With an advance of 36%, banking stocks led the onshore market gains this year, as the four largest state banks reached multi-year highs.

China stocks close up, led by energy and financials

The chip sector surged 54% as domestic investors boosted holdings in local semiconductor makers amid tightening US chip restrictions.

However, mainland stocks weakened on the year’s final trading day, with the CSI Index falling 0.6% after data showed China’s factory activity expansion slowed in December amid rising trade risks.

The market is in the final phase of “policy expectation-driven” trading, following Chinese leaders’ key meetings this month, Dai Qing, a strategist at Changjiang Securities, said in a note.

Looking ahead to 2025, dividend-paying stocks could still outperform the broader market in the short term, especially when US President-elect Donald Trump’s January inauguration may bring market disruptions, he added.

