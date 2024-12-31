AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
World

China, Russia always moving forward ‘hand in hand’, Xi tells Putin

Reuters Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 10:35am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Russia have always moved forward “hand in hand” on the right path, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, months after the two countries struck a “new era strategic partnership” on key issues.

The two leaders agreed in May to deepen bilateral ties and cooperate on areas of mutual interest such as Taiwan, Ukraine and mutual rival the United States. Russia’s state-run RIA news agency also quoted Moscow’s ambassador to Beijing as saying last Friday that Xi will visit Russia in 2025.

Vladimir Putin, Xi discuss payment issues at bilateral talks, RIA cites Kremlin aide

In an exchange of New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi lauded the mutual trust and strategic coordination between both countries and expressed his desire to maintain close ties with Putin.

China-Russia cooperation in various fields will continue to lead to new development opportunities, Xi added.

The Chinese president was received in the Kremlin as a “dear friend” in 2023 after he obtained an unprecedented third term in office.

