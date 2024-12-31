AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Print 2024-12-31

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi agreed to a proposal, to establish a working group between Punjab and UAE to take bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

During the meeting, both discussed prospectus of economic cooperation, development projects and promotion of tourism in Punjab.

The CM Maryam Nawaz invited the UAE investors to invest in Punjab. She assured special incentives and conducive environment for the UAE investors.

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated UAE’s support in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. She said, “We value UAE’s support in infrastructure, health, education and energy sectors. Pakistan-UAE relations are based on mutual trust and respect. Pakistan and UAE share the same vision for regional stability and prosperity.”

UAE Ambassador HE Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi congratulated the Chief Minister on her successful visit to China and praised her for the ongoing development projects and her climate change-related initiatives. He said, “UAE wants a developed Pakistan and stands by the government and people in this journey. We want to work on more projects in Pakistan.”

He underscored, “The Punjab government is committed to promoting sustainable development through public-private partnership.”

Moreover, Chief Minister expressed best wishes for the newly-elected President Arshad Ansari and other office bearers of Lahore Press while congratulating them on their success in the elections. She said, “It is hoped that the President and other office bearers of Lahore Press Club will utilize their energies for the welfare and well-being of the journalist community of Lahore.”

