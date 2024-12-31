Agri experts urged to work for ensuring food security

FAISALABAD: The agricultural scientists and experts must enhance their efforts to ensure food security to meet the demand of ever-growing population, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to officers of Agriculture Department Punjab at inaugural session of the four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

It is the 22nd workshop for the agricultural department officers’ which is mandatory for their promotion. Director Professional Training and Skill Development Center Prof Dr Waqas Wakeel, Director Wheat Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Javed Ahmad, Dr Nadeem and others also spoke.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the agricultural sector was facing challenges comprising low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others. He added we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector.

He urged them to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community that will boost up productivity. He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the agricultural issues at national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

He said that the development of the country was depending upon the sector.

Dr Waqas Wakeel said the Continuing Education Department was established in 1963, and elevated to PTDC in 2023. It is offering 250 short courses skills development with the special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development.

It has produced 10,000 manpower with short courses so far. He said that under the training for agricultural officers, renowned resources persons of their field were imparting training to the participants. He said that the uplift of the agricultural sector was prerequisite for sustainable economic development.

