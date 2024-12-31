AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-31

Wall St slides to 1-week low on thin trading

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main stock indexes hit their lowest point in over a week on Monday, as thin trading volumes and elevated Treasury yields overshadowed the typically robust year-end period for equities.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350.71 points, or 0.82%, to 42,641.50, the S&P 500 lost 52.08 points, or 0.87%, to 5,918.76 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 195.71 points, or 0.99%, to 19,526.32.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with consumer discretionary leading declines.

Growth stocks such as Tesla and Amazon.com dropped 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively. Chip company Broadcom lost 2.6%, sending the semiconductor index more than 1.9% lower.

The weakness was atypical as equities tend to do well in the last five trading days of December and into the first two days of January, a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally. The S&P 500 has gained 1.3% on average during the period since 1969, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

The index has been trading in a bull market for over two years and is poised to end its second consecutive year with gains of more than 20%.

However, a rise in Treasury yields since early December has pressured the S&P 500 and the Dow, setting the indexes on track for their roughest month since April.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dipped on the day to around 4.5%, but was still near its highest level since May 2024.

Some analysts expect President-elect Donald Trump’s policies to be inflationary and markets have toned down their rate-cut expectations for 2025 after the Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone at its recent meeting. Traders now expect the first reduction in May next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

“Investors are looking forward to two big things (next year): whether Trump’s policies are going to be pro-growth or not, and if the Fed is going to continue injecting easy money into the system,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

“Since the last Fed meeting, the market has been down a lot because of the concern that the Fed can be more hawkish and less dovish.”

Later in the week, investors will scrutinize the ISM manufacturing activity survey for December and a weekly report on jobless claims, ahead of a key employment report due in the following week.

Boeing dropped 2%. South Korea ordered an emergency safety inspection of its entire airline operation system after the country’s worst air disaster over the weekend involving a Boeing plane.

Crypto stocks such as MicroStrategy lost 6.9%, Coinbase dropped 5.2% and MARA Holdings dropped 6.2%, tracking a 2.8% slide in bitcoin prices.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St slides to 1-week low on thin trading

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories