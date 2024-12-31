AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (December 30, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-12-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        285        17,785        17,585          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        305        19,060        18,845          NIL
===========================================================================

