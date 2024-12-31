AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.45%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.46%)
FCCL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.41%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (9.24%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.76%)
TRG 71.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,315 Increased By 56.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 36,247 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Tragic bus accident claims 10 lives

INP Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:59am

FATEH JANG: At least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area. According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.

On October 27, a passenger bus plunged into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others.

A total of 20 injured passengers were transported to RHQ Hospital in Chilas, where medical staff, led by Medical Superintendent Shakur Ahmad, is on high alert to provide necessary treatment.

bus accident Fateh Jang area M 14 motorway

