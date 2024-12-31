Tragic bus accident claims 10 lives

FATEH JANG: At least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area. According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.

On October 27, a passenger bus plunged into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others.

A total of 20 injured passengers were transported to RHQ Hospital in Chilas, where medical staff, led by Medical Superintendent Shakur Ahmad, is on high alert to provide necessary treatment.