AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2024 12:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MAMOUDZOU: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived in Mayotte on Monday, vowing to bring help to the Indian Ocean territory ravaged by a cyclone.

The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage in France’s poorest department in mid-December, killing at least 39 people and leaving more than 4,000 injured, according to the latest count.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise in the archipelago.

The people of Mayotte “often have the sentiment that what we bring them are assurance, pretty words of solidarity”, Bayrou said after visiting a desalination plant.

But what they want is “concrete” action, he said.

Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone

“After a day of dialogue, we will announce tonight a plan named ‘Mayotte standing’, that will pave the way,” he added.

“And afterwards, there will be a second phase. A long-term plan. Because it’s not just about rebuilding Mayotte as it was. It’s about designing a different future for Mayotte.”

Bayrou arrived in the territory accompanied by a large delegation including education minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister.

The 73-year-old Bayrou, only recently appointed prime minister, had faced criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city while Mayotte grappled with the aftermath of the deadly cyclone.

Francois Bayrou Mayotte Indian Ocean territory

Comments

200 characters

French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Fertilizer plants: Subsidised gas supply fuels circular debt

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Read more stories