French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

MAMOUDZOU: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived in Mayotte on Monday, vowing to bring help to the Indian Ocean territory ravaged by a cyclone.

The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage in France’s poorest department in mid-December, killing at least 39 people and leaving more than 4,000 injured, according to the latest count.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise in the archipelago.

The people of Mayotte “often have the sentiment that what we bring them are assurance, pretty words of solidarity”, Bayrou said after visiting a desalination plant.

But what they want is “concrete” action, he said.

“After a day of dialogue, we will announce tonight a plan named ‘Mayotte standing’, that will pave the way,” he added.

“And afterwards, there will be a second phase. A long-term plan. Because it’s not just about rebuilding Mayotte as it was. It’s about designing a different future for Mayotte.”

Bayrou arrived in the territory accompanied by a large delegation including education minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister.

The 73-year-old Bayrou, only recently appointed prime minister, had faced criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city while Mayotte grappled with the aftermath of the deadly cyclone.