Oil drifts higher in sparse holiday trade

Published December 30, 2024

LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Monday in thin holiday trade at the end of the year, as traders awaited more Chinese and U.S. economic data later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents to $74.37 a barrel by 1208 GMT. The more active March contract was at $74.00 a barrel, up 21 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 27 cents to $70.87 a barrel.

Investors are eyeing China’s PMI factory surveys due on Tuesday and the U.S. ISM survey for December to be released on Friday.

Both Brent and WTI rose about 1.4% last week buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. crude inventories in the week ended Dec. 20 as refiners ramped up activity and the holiday season boosted fuel demand.

Available capacity at U.S. oil refiners is expected to decrease by 108,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 3, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Oil prices were also supported by optimism for Chinese economic growth next year that could lift demand from the top crude oil importing nation.

Oil prices up on large draw from US crude stocks

To revive growth, Chinese authorities have agreed to issue a record 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025, Reuters reported last week.

“Global oil consumption reached an all-time high in 2024 despite China underperforming expectations, and oil stockpiles are heading into next year at relatively low levels,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, senior commodity strategist at Marex.

“Going forward, China economic data is expected to improve as the recent stimulus measures take hold in 2025. Also, lower rates in the U.S. and elsewhere should be supportive of oil consumption.”

Separately, the World Bank has raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2024 and 2025, but warned that subdued household and business confidence, along with headwinds in the property sector, would remain a drag next year.

