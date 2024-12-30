AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.7%)
DGKC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (5.22%)
FCCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.76%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
HUBC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.07%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.29%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.6%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.29%)
PTC 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.15%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,323 Increased By 1972.1 (1.77%)
KSE30 35,608 Increased By 568.7 (1.62%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Arshad A Zuberi passes away

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Arshad A. Zuberi, the deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group, passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, and three children.

The funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (today) at 1:30pm at the Noorul Islam mosque near Zamzama Park, Defence, Karachi.

Profile

Arshad Zuberi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the USA in 1973 and joined the Business Recorder Group’s APEX PRINTRY as Technical Director in 1974.

He was responsible for security printing of bank documents. Mr Zuberi started the section for manufacture of continuous business form stationery in 1976.

He then became printer and publisher of the Daily Business Recorder in 1981. In 1983, he was entrusted the task to select equipment and transform publication news setting from hot metal to cold set computerized film setting.

In 1985, Zuberi was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive, and was looking after administration, accounts, advertising.

Founded by his late father Mr M.A. Zuberi – a pioneer of business and financial journalism in Pakistan – Business Recorder has grown manifolds under the lead of Arshad Zuberi.

Arshad Zuberi had remarkable knowledge of fiscal and monetary policy instruments, and of the macro economy at large. He combined his knowledge with investigate skills and courageously exposed unethical practices without fear or favour.

His editorials led to successes in deregulating and liberalizing a controlled economy, and helped banking and corporate regulators improve their oversight. His input in documenting the economy and enlarging the tax base made him a valuable resource.

Arshad Zuberi served as Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspaper Society a number of times. Under his tenure APNS became an efficient clearinghouse for newspaper advertising. He was also the founding member and the first Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – a body representing television and radio broadcasters.

He served as member of Tax Reform Coordination (TRC) of FBR from 2010-2013. He was also member of Advisory Council to the Finance Ministry of the present government from 2013 to date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APNS Pakistan Broadcasters Association Business Recorder group Arshad Zuberi

Comments

200 characters

Arshad A Zuberi passes away

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories