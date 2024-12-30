AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.21%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.09 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.56%)
DGKC 104.25 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (5.32%)
FCCL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.87%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.87%)
HUBC 128.70 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.87%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.08%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.85%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.05 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.36%)
PRL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.27%)
PTC 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.05%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.79%)
UNITY 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,307 Increased By 1955.4 (1.76%)
KSE30 35,604 Increased By 565 (1.61%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-30

Egypt tests new extension of the Suez Canal

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

CAIRO: Egypt has tested a new 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) extension to the Suez Canal as it tries to minimise the impact of currents on shipping and increase the key waterway’s capacity.

Two ships used the new extension on Saturday, a statement from the Suez Canal Authority said.

Authority chief Osama Rabie said the development in the canal’s southern region will “enhance navigational safety and reduce the effects of water and air currents on passing ships”.

Vessels navigating the waterway have at times run aground, mostly because of strong winds and sandstorms.

In 2021, giant container ship Ever Given became wedged diagonally in the canal, blocking trade for nearly a week and resulting in delays that cost billions of dollars.

The new extension is set to boost the canal's capacity by six to eight vessels a day, Rabie said, and it will open after new navigational maps are issued.

In 2015, Egypt undertook an $8-billion expansion to the waterway, followed by several smaller development projects.

The Suez Canal has long been a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt that has been undergoing its worst ever economic crisis.

According to the International Monetary Fund, revenue from the canal has been slashed by up to 70 percent since last year because of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea. Before the attacks pushed companies to change routes, the vital passage accounted for around 10 percent of global maritime trade.

Egypt Suez Canal Suez Canal Authority Suez Canal extension

Comments

200 characters

Egypt tests new extension of the Suez Canal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories