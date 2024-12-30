AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.75 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.4%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.83%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
DGKC 104.20 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.27%)
FCCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.4%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.01 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.33%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.90 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.27%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.42%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 195.99 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (2.33%)
PRL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.27%)
PTC 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.42%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TREET 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
TRG 71.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.77%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,169 Increased By 181.6 (1.51%)
BR30 37,984 Increased By 806.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 113,304 Increased By 1953.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,598 Increased By 558.6 (1.59%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Peshawar: Businessmen for restoration of Hajj flight operation

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:18am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community urged the federal government and ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony along with relevant authorities to issue instructions for restoration of Haj flight operations from Peshawar to ease difficulties of pilgrims and business community.

The business community also demanded proactive steps to operationalize the Haji camp in Hayatabad Peshawar.

According to detail, a delegation of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) headed by its central chief coordinator Haji Sanaullah held a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house. Other members of the delegation include Pir Ishaq Ahmad Jan Zakori, Ghazanfar Ali Saval, Abid Pervez Awan, Haji Akhtar Gul, Farooq Jan Durrani, Haji Musa Khan, Ibrahim Ahmad Paracha, along with HOAP office bearers, members and Hajj tour operators and others. The SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan was also present in the meeting.

The delegation congratulated SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and rest of his cabinet members for taking charge of their respective offices. Delegation apprised the meeting about problems, difficulties and reservations of the business community and urged the chamber to play a role for amicable resolution of their issues.

Members of the delegation said the business community, especially Haj pilgrims were being faced with hardships owing to suspension of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar. On other hand, they said Haj pilgrims have to visit Islamabad several times for necessary documentation and passports. The delegation expressed concern over the non-functional Haji Camp Hayatabad Peshawar.

Fazal Moqeem, on the occasion, assured the meeting that every possible step would be taken to resolve all problems through the SCCI platform. He said Hajj flight operations had shifted to Islamabad which is sheer unjust with Haj pilgrims and business community.

The SCCI chief demanded the federal government and MoRA to issue directives for immediate resumption of Haj flight operations from Peshawar to facilitate pilgrims and the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SCCI business community Businessmen Hajj flight operation

Comments

200 characters

Peshawar: Businessmen for restoration of Hajj flight operation

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories