Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Musadik flays PTI, calls for constructive talks on national issues

APP Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:20am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has called for dialogue to address national issues, stressing the need for constructive discussions while maintaining a clear distinction between criminal cases and political matters.

Speaking to the media at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said, “We were ready for negotiations before. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How come issues will be resolved if our people do not sit together?” He welcomed initiation of talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing it as a positive step. However, he clarified that the agenda of dialogue would not include criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership.

Referring to the allegations against the PTI founder, Malik said, “The cases against him are criminal in nature. The £190 million matter is beyond politics.” He said that according to the prosecution, the state resources were misappropriated, and 400-kanal land was taken in the guise of a trust.

About the May-9 events, he said, “Whether it is the attack on the corps commander’s house, the military tower, or martyrs’ monuments, such crimes have nothing to do with dialogue. Trials for these offences will proceed based on evidence.”

Malik reiterated the government’s commitment to economic, political and democratic recovery, stressing that discussions on national issues must remain separate from criminal proceedings. “We are not your enemies; we are friends. Don’t sacrifice the country to political tension. Accuse us, argue with us, but let’s work for betterment of Pakistan,” he urged.

The minister also questioned the recent political practices, accusing the PTI of lobbying against Pakistan’s interests abroad. He claimed, “David Fenton, who is lobbying against Pakistan’s nuclear programme, was hired by you. Such actions damage the country’s global standing.”

The minister said, “Sentences are being handed out, trials are ongoing, evidence has come to light, and charges have been filed.” He reiterated that even in challenging times, the government had extended an invitation for negotiations. Referring to past election losses by Saad Rafique and Khurram Dastgir, he remarked, “They did not cry foul over rigging despite losing. The PTI, on the other hand, only seeks to destroy the country.”

Challenging the opposition’s allegations of election rigging, he said, “If there was rigging, check which Form 47 or 45 applies and then come forward to govern.”

Malik accused the opposition of harming Pakistan’s reputation internationally. He alleged, “Resolutions are being passed in the U.S. against Pakistan, not against PML-N or PPP. You send letters to IMF and apply pressure against Pakistan. If someone asks why, what will you say?”

Addressing corruption concerns, he clarified, “What corruption has surfaced in the last nine to 10 months? Yes, corruption exists in departments like electricity and water, but we are working to eliminate it.”

The minister concluded by urging all stakeholders to prioritise the nation’s progress over political rivalries.

PTI PMLN Musadik Malik petroleum minister political matters

