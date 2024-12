JAMSHORO: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday visited the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif, Sindh. He offered fateha and showered flower petals at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The President also prayed for the country’s development and prosperity. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and local leadership of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party were also present on the occasion.