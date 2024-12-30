AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Kashmir dispute: Hurriyat leaders urge UN to act decisively

APP Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leaders and organizations have renewed calls for the United Nations to act decisively on the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing that the issue can only be resolved through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar criticized the global body for remaining a silent spectator amid the ongoing human rights crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders highlighted the devastating impact of over seven decades of foreign military presence, stating that more than one million Indian troops have turned IIOJK into the world’s most militarized zone.

They said Indian forces are wreaking havoc on the lives and freedoms of Kashmiris, perpetuating a reign of terror under the Modi regime. “Continued UN inaction will only embolden India to further suppress Kashmiris,” they cautioned, urging the UN to demonstrate its relevance and credibility by standing up for the rights of the oppressed people of Kashmir. “How many more decades of repression must Kashmiris endure before the UN takes action?”

The leaders and organizations also stressed that resolving the Kashmir dispute is crucial for lasting peace in South Asia. “South Asian peace remains a distant dream until the Kashmir issue is resolved as per UN resolutions,” the statement read, calling on the UN to expose India’s brutal actions to the international community.

The Hurriyat leadership warned that the UN must prove it is not a “toothless organization” by ensuring the long-overdue implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

They appealed to the international community to hold India accountable and protect Kashmiris from further onslaughts.

