AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 219.24 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.62%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.52%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
DGKC 103.45 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (4.52%)
FCCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.69%)
HUBC 128.70 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.87%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.51 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.09%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.98%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 195.70 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.18%)
PRL 40.07 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.94%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.76%)
TOMCL 35.57 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.74%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.65%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183.3 (1.53%)
BR30 37,990 Increased By 811.9 (2.18%)
KSE100 113,301 Increased By 1949.7 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,596 Increased By 557.3 (1.59%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Railways to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi

APP Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is planning to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, similar to the Green-Line Express that operates between Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore.

“The primary goal of this new train service is to provide passengers with advanced amenities and an enhanced travel experience,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Currently, the official said the teams from relevant departments are working on preparations for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to begin by the end of January next year.

The official emphasized that Pakistan Railways is focused on improving passenger services, using new technology to locally produce coaches, which will eliminate the need for imports.

Additionally, he said the department is working to enhance food quality and cleanliness to ensure a comfortable and clean environment for passengers.

The Green-Line Express, which was inaugurated in 2015 by the then Prime Minister at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station, currently takes about 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station, with stops at key locations such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road.

The official said the train offers various classes, including AC, AC parlour, and Economy Class, along with a modern dining car that provides high-quality services.

Islamabad Pakistan Railways Green Line train Green Line Train Lahore Karachi train service Green Line Express

Comments

200 characters

Railways to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories