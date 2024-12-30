AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Dec 30, 2024
Print Print 2024-12-30

First shipment of 146 electric buses lands in Islamabad

NNI Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of 146 out of 160 electric buses reached Islamabad to provide smooth travel experience to the people.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, the last batch of 14 electric buses has departed for Islamabad from China.

CDA officials said that the construction of the zero-point charging station has started.

Islamabad to have e-buses very soon

CDA officials said that earlier the construction of the charging station was delayed due to the cancellation of the tender twice and now CDA has issued a tender for the charging station at reduced rates. Officials said that first, chargers and parking areas will be prepared for the new routes.

CDA officials said that in the first phase, offices will be set up in containers and operations will be started. They said that one month will be required to train drivers on the new routes.

Officials said that buses will soon be operated on Park Road, B-7, PWD, I-8 and I-9 routes, while approval has already been given to operate buses on these four routes.

On December 4, the Punjab government announced a plan to operate 102 electric buses in Rawalpindi.

The electric buses will play on an 84-km route that will include 10 major public transport routes. So far, the provincial government has allocated Rs 200 million for this. Rs 4.7 billion for the initiative. The project is expected to significantly improve air quality in the region by curbing environmental pollution.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan confirmed in June that the e-bus service will start next year. These buses will cover several major routes, one of which connects Taxila, Wah Cantt, and IJP Road to Aktree 26, and the other connects Daulatala to Rawalpindi.

