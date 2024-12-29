AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-29

China, Iran agree ME ‘not a battleground for big powers’

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

BEIJING: The top diplomats of China and Iran agreed Saturday that the Middle East is “not a battleground for the big powers” and should not be an arena of geopolitical competition between countries outside the region. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed that “the international community should respect the sovereignty, security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Middle East countries,” according to a readout from Beijing’s foreign ministry.

Araghchi is on his first visit to China since being appointed foreign minister of Iran.

The two major trading partners reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the proper implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, and the “integrated promotion of counter-terrorism, reconciliation and humanitarian processes in Syria”, according to the readout.

“The two sides agreed that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, and is not a battleground for the big powers, and should not be a victim of geopolitical competition and conflicts between countries from outside the region,” the ministry said.

China and Iran were both supporters of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is an ardent opponent of Tehran. Araghchi and Wang also discussed Iran’s nuclear programme, which governments including Britain and the United States say could be on its way to building weapons.

Tensions have soared over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions since then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark agreement that traded sanctions relief for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

China is a signatory to that agreement, and Wang told Araghchi Saturday that Beijing “firmly supports the Iranian side in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests”.

China is Iran’s largest trading partner and a top buyer of its sanctioned oil.

China Iran Abbas Araghchi

Comments

200 characters

China, Iran agree ME ‘not a battleground for big powers’

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories