AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-29

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

APP Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces successfully foiled multiple infiltration attempts by terrorists and Afghan Taliban at Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“On the night of December 27 and 28, a group of 20 to 25 terrorists attempted to cross into Pakistan from two locations in Kurram and North Waziristan by using Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces acted promptly and foiled their infiltration attempt sources said. The terrorists again attempted to enter into Pakistan in wee hour of Saturday by using the Afghan Taliban border posts and upon their failure resorted to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons on Pakistani border posts, they said.

In retaliation, Pakistan’s security forces swiftly responded back with full force. The sources conformed heavy losses on the Afghan side, with casualties of over 15 terrorists and Afghan Taliban fighters and several others injured.

Pak-Afghan tensions: need for urgent dialogue

Due to the effective prompt action and shelling, Afghan Taliban forces fled while abandoning their six posts, the sources said.

No fatalities were reported among Pakistani security personnel, while three soldiers sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. The sources said that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil for anti-Pakistan activities. However, the Afghan Taliban have allegedly continued to support these elements instead of suppressing them. The terrorists operate freely within Afghanistan, carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan, the sources said.

Afghan Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan border

Comments

200 characters

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

PM orders strict action against power theft

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories