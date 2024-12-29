AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Wahab says ‘public should not be tormented in the guise of protests’

PPI Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that no one would be allowed to disturb the public under the guise of protests. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is responsible for Parachinar incident, but the people of Karachi and the Sindh government are suffering the consequences.

He said that an FIR had been filed against those wasting water, and he would soon disclose the names of individuals who are causing harm to the megacity.

He also promised a comprehensive press conference in one to two days about the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation. The administration of Trans Karachi has assured him that the Red Line project will be completed as soon as possible, he said.

He said that they have made the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation financially stable. He added that he shares a long-standing relationship with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, but he believes that problems cannot be solved in the style of “Maula Jatt.” He mentioned that Karachi’s first fruit farm had been established in Aziz Bhatti Park and that a ‘changing Karachi’ can be seen now.

Mayor expressed these views while talking to the media after inauguration of fruit and vegetable farm and urban forest in the Aziz Bhatti Park on Saturday.

He said on December 27, the anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed, and today, trees were planted in Aziz Bhatti Park as a tribute to the martyrs, People’s Party’s ideology is that public spaces should belong to the public.

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government Kamran tessori Parachinar incident

