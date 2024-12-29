AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-29

Gold under pressure from high US bond yields in holiday trading week

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped on Friday as elevated US Treasury yields dimmed non-yielding bullion’s allure in a holiday-thinned week, with markets focused on President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office and the potential impact of his inflationary policies on the Fed’s 2025 outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,614.64 per ounce, as of 10:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT) and US gold futures were down 0.9% to $2,630.10. “Treasury yields are a little bit higher here, and gold will remain under pressure through the end of today ... we are here in a thin holiday market,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index headed for a fourth-straight week of gains, reducing gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark US 10-year yields were trading near their highest level since May 2, which they hit on Thursday.

So far this year, gold has surged 27%, hitting a record high of $2,790.15 on Oct. 31. The rally was fuelled by the Federal Reserve rate-easing cycle and heightened global tensions. Most analysts remain bullish for 2025, despite the Fed now projecting fewer rate cuts.

They believe pockets of geopolitical tensions around the globe will remain elevated, central banks will continue their robust gold-buying spree, and political uncertainty will linger as Trump returns to the White House in January. His proposed tariffs and protectionist trade policies are also expected to spark potential trade wars, adding to gold’s allure as a safe-haven asset.

“Next year with central-bank buying, I can see gold topping $3,000 at some point, probably by the summer, if gold continues on the pace that it’s been on,” Haberkorn said. Gold traditionally shines during periods of economic and geopolitical turmoil and thrives in a lower interest-rate environment. Spot silver fell 1.4% to $29.39 per ounce, platinum was down 2.1% at $916.59, palladium shed 1.6% to $910.27.

Gold US bond yields Gold Prices Spot gold dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Gold under pressure from high US bond yields in holiday trading week

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories