Print 2024-12-29

Prices unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Published 29 Dec, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

