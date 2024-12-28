AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-28

Irked by gas shortages, PM calls for reform

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of complaints by the domestic consumers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities to effectively address the ongoing gas supply shortage in the country through reforms in the existing system.

While chairing a meeting to review the situation of gas supply across the country, the prime minister said that ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers is the government’s top priority and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

During the briefing, the prime minister was informed that there was a surplus of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) in the system, leading to improvements in gas load management compared to last year.

The meeting was told that the duration of gas load-shedding this year was shorter compared to last year, adding gas is being provided to domestic consumers from 5am to 10pm, while gas is also being provided to the power sector according to its demand.

The meeting was told that the online dashboards for consumer complaints operated by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) were functional.

The complaint resolution rate for SNGPL stood at 93 percent, whereas, SSGC achieved a resolution rate of 79percent. Besides, all gas fields in the country were active.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and senior concerned officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS SSGC SNGPL gas supply gas sector RLNG gas shortages gas load management plan energy reforms Suspension of gas supply PM Shehbaz Sharif gas load shedding Pakistan energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Irked by gas shortages, PM calls for reform

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories