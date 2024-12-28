AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Cabinet resolves seminary bill row

Recorder Report Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 03:08pm

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet Friday seemingly resolved the controversy surrounding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, commonly referred to as the seminary bill.

The amendments to the Act were approved by the cabinet following an agreement between the prime minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to resolve the matter at the earliest.

The controversial seminary bill, which had already been passed by both National Assembly and Senate, became a bone of contention between JUI-F and the government.

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Its passage was part of an agreement between the government and the JUI-F for extending support to the passage of controversial 26th Amendment.

Following its approval from parliament, the bill required the president’s assent to become law but President Asif Ali Zardari had returned the bill, citing legal objections.

According to the Constitution, the bill must be tabled before a joint sitting after the president refuses to sign.

Income Tax Ordinance 2024

Meanwhile, the cabinet also gave a nod to the amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2024, related to the banking companies as recommended by the Revenue Division.

It also approved the policy guidelines for carbon market trading, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The cabinet okayed assigning the additional powers of insurance tribunals to all of the District and Session Judges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the orders of the Peshawar High Court and the recommendation of the Law Ministry.

