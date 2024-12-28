Zardari urges nation to draw inspiration from BB’s vision

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to draw inspiration from Benazir Bhutto’s vision to steer the country out of its current challenges including the economic and political instability.

In his message on the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Friday, he urged everyone to work together to ensure that her dream of a peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan becomes a reality.

He said, on this day, we honour a leader who embodied the very spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice.

The president said Benazir Bhutto was a trailblazer who dreamt of a Pakistan where the rights of all citizens, irrespective of colour, class and creed, would be protected.

Zardari said she envisioned a Pakistan where every child could access education, where women could progress as equals, and where justice was not a privilege but a right. He reaffirmed commitment to advancing her vision of a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan.

