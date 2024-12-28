AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Published 28 Dec, 2024

Omar Ayub reacts to ISPR presser

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub said on Friday that the military should know it was General Bajwa, the ex-army chief, who advocated peace talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and not Imran Khan.

Strongly reacting to a presser by director-general (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, he said that the issue of peace talks with TTP during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in 2021, the then chief of army staff Gen Bajwa told the participants that all conflicts end with negotiations.

He recalled that NSC meeting was attended by all the top leadership and parliamentarians of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PTI and other parliamentary parties.

In response to DG ISPR’s other allegations against PTI, he said that it appears that he was handed the same old script he has been reading out the last few months – that has been rejected time and again – and he has read it out again.

“The same thing happened to President Yelstin of the Russian Federation when his assistant handed him a speech to read but mistakenly added a copy of the same speech,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

