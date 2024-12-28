AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Sector C-14 Development Project inaugurated: CDA ordered to take action against land mafia

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take action against the land mafia and ensure the timely provision of plots to the allottees.

Naqvi issued these directives during the inauguration of Sector C-14 Development Project. No concession should be made against the encroachment mafia on the land of Margalla Hills National Park, he said.

The Interior minister reviewed the development work and tasked the CDA to complete the development works of Sector C-14 by February 15. Sector C-14 is being offered exclusively for overseas Pakistanis and local residents.

He stated that Sector C-14 is located at a prime location of Islamabad, which is designed for a better and peaceful lifestyle. He directed the concerned authorities to further expedite the sector’s development work in view of the growing population of Islamabad and to complete development works in all pending sectors.

The booking of plots in Sector C-14 will be until December 30, while the open draw for allotment will be held on January 14.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior minister regarding the development works. He said that special priority will be given to overseas Pakistanis in Sector C-14. He said that bookings can be made till December 30, 2024 to get plots in Sector C-14.

The CDA chairman also briefed the minister about the development works of Sector I-12. The CDA chairman said that the development works of Sector I-12 are in the final stages of completion and possession will be handed over to the allottees soon.

