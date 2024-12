KARACHI: The last date for the redemption of National Prize Bonds of Rs.7,500, Rs.15,000, Rs.25,000, and Rs.40,000 issued by the Government of Pakistan is December 31, 2024.

These bonds can be returned or exchanged at any office of the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation, as well as at the branch of any commercial bank. No applications will be entertained after this date.

