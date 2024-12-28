Tragedies on the high seas

It was in June just last year that 209 Pakistanis and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir drowned off the Greek coast in the Mediterranean trying to cross over illegally in search of a new life filled with the promises of better living and for supporting family members praying for their safe journey back in Pakistan.

There was a lot of hue and cry and promises made to put a stop to such illegal journeys that claim precious lives of our youth and everyone hoped such tragedies will not occur anymore and those responsible for the tragedy will be given due punishment.

Alas that was not to be. Tragedy of the same nature and at the same place has again claimed precious young Pakistani lives. Only a few days ago, another boat carrying illegal immigrants from Pakistan drowned in the Mediterranean and while 5 bodies were recovered another 35 were presumed dead and the authorities abandoned their search and rescue operation.

This route is most notorious and responsible for claiming hundreds of lives from many other nations. While many of the other victims are escaping war in their countries mostly related to the Arab Spring and are truly displaced and their families lives are endangered there are not any such compulsions for those who are leaving Pakistan and undertaking unnecessary risks in the hope of enhancing their standard of living, which also mostly fails to materialize as they end up doing menial jobs or exploited by gangs who are in the lookout to take advantage of such illegal entrants.

How did young people from Pakistan that has traditionally very strong family ties develop this penchant to embark on hazardous journeys across the world is a question seeking an answer. In the early days of Pakistan there was no such motivation and the young were content to live in their native land, study and seek employment at home.

The longest distance anyone really travelled in those days for the sake of employment were government servants who had to move when transferred or young people attracted by the countless employment opportunities available in Karachi?

Yes Karachi was the bedrock of employment in those days. There was hardly any world class airline that did not touch down in Karachi and there was an abundance of employment. The sea port was also as busy as the airport and young people could after basic education join a ship and many of them reached the stature of captain and saw the world in a much more respectable manner than facing dangers crammed up in a boat filled with illegal immigrants.

It was not just the opportunities available but the mindset of the time.The most important thing was that people were used to simple living and more important living within their means. The mighty wave of Dubai Chalo had not yet swept the country.

The first few that migrated inspired many more. Attention was also drawn to their success when their houses received refrigerators, VCRs, air conditioners and other items that the ordinary Pakistani could not easily afford. Suddenly, people realized that there is a much grander lifestyle awaiting and they got drawn in by its glitter and the exodus begin which has now reached its peak and the frenzy of migration knows no bounds.

The fact is that as the number of migrants has increased globally it is becoming more and more difficult to migrate, and now there are very few countries where our people can legally migrate and find suitable jobs. Increasing wars in the Middle East with the latest assault on Gaza is driving thousands to Europe and other parts of the world looking for refuge and suitable standard of living.

In the present scenario it is almost suicidal for our young men to attempt such journeys but than most of them do not know the hazards facing such adventures and they must be educated so that they do not risk their lives. If those promoting illegal migration for personal gains are presenting a rosy picture to our young we should also launch a campaign to inform all and sundry of the hazards of such illegal journeys.

Social media which speaks the language of the young in our society should be extensively used for such campaigns. These and other steps are desperately required to put a stop to these tragedies on the high seas; otherwise, we will continue to lose our young leaving the affected families scarred for life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024