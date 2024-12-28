AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

Two more poliovirus cases confirmed, tally soars to 67

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory (RFL) for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Friday, announced detection of two more poliovirus cases in the country taking the national tally to 67 cases in 2024.

According to Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP), two more wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases were confirmed one each from district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province and district Kashmore of Sindh province.

This is the fourth polio case from Tank and the second case from Kashmore this year. This year nine polio cases have been reported from DI Khan, three from Tank, four from Jacobabad, and one from Sukkur.

Pakistan is responding to the resurgence of WPV1 this year with 67 cases reported so far. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 19 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

In December, the country has reported 11 polio virus positive cases as on December 2, the NIH confirmed three cases of which one each case was reported from DI Khan, Karachi Keamari and Kashmore. Similarly on December 13, the NIH confirmed two polio virus cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and two from Sindh. In KPK, one polio case each was detected from DI Khan and Tank districts while in Sindh one polio virus case was detected in District Jacobabad and one in District Sukkur on December 18 the lab confirmed the case from Jacobabad Sindh. The lasted two cases are confirmed one from Tank District of KPK and one from Kashmore district of Sindh.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities. It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

The December sub-national Polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan province is scheduled to begin on December 30, during which all 36 districts of the province will be targeted for vaccination. To keep children safe, it is critical for parents to welcome vaccinators among them and bring their children forward for vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Institute of Health poliovirus cases

Comments

200 characters

Two more poliovirus cases confirmed, tally soars to 67

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories