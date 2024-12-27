AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

AFP Published December 27, 2024
A drone view shows the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters
BAKU: Azerbaijan Airlines said Friday that the preliminary results of an investigation into the plane that crashed in Kazakhstan pointed to “physical and technical external interference”, amid growing speculation it was hit by a Russian air defence system.

Russia says Azerbaijan Airlines flight which crashed diverted amid fog and Ukrainian drone alert

Announcing the suspension of flights to 10 Russian airports, Azerbaijan Airlines said the decision was “based on the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines due to physical and technical external interference”.

