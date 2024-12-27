AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
World

South Korea’s parliament convenes for acting president impeachment vote, as Yoon goes on trial

Reuters Published December 27, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s parliament began a session on Friday where a vote to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo over short-lived martial law is scheduled, as the Constitutional Court said it would swiftly decide suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s fate.

The push to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has been acting president since Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, has thrown South Korea’s once-vibrant democratic success story into uncharted territory.

Ahead of the parliamentary session, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said his Democratic Party, which has majority control of parliament, will go ahead with the plan to impeach the acting president, accusing Han of “acting for insurrection”.

“The only way to normalise the country is to swiftly root out all the insurrection forces,” Lee said in a fiery speech, adding the party was acting on the public order to eradicate those who have put the country at risk.

There has been overwhelming public support for Yoon’s removal, according to opinion polls conducted after his martial law attempt.

The plan for a vote to impeach Han was unveiled on Thursday by the main opposition Democratic Party after he declined to immediately appoint three justices to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court, saying it would exceed his acting role.

It remained unclear how many votes are needed to impeach Han as acting leader.

How South Korea’s Constitutional Court could decide president Yoon’s fate

The threshold for a prime minister is a simple majority, while a two-thirds majority is needed for a president.

It is also unclear whether Han and the ruling party would accept any outcome.

If Han is suspended, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will assume the acting presidency by law. Lee’s pledge to oust Han came minutes after Choi warned that impeaching the acting president would seriously damage the country’s economic credibility and asked political parties to withdraw the plan.

“The economy and the people’s livelihoods are walking on thin ice under a national state of emergency and it cannot cope any greater political uncertainty that will result from another acting president assuming the acting presidency,” he said.

Choi spoke for the country’s cabinet, flanked by ministers.

The South Korean won weakened to a fresh low of 1,486.7 per dollar on Friday, the weakest since March 2009, as analysts said there was little to reverse the negative sentiment stemming from the political uncertainty.

The vote to determine Han’s fate comes on the same day the Constitutional Court held its first hearing in a case reviewing whether to overturn the impeachment and reinstate Yoon or remove him permanently from office.

It has 180 days to reach a decision. Speaking for the court in a preparatory hearing, Justice Cheong Hyung-sik said the court will move swiftly on the case considering its gravity, denying a request by Yoon’s lawyers for a postponement in proceedings to better prepare the case.

In the hearing that wrapped up under an hour, the court set the next hearing for Jan. 3. Yoon Kap-keun, one of the lawyers representing the impeached president, later told reporters the legal team is still adding members and that Yoon himself plans to appear in person in the future.

The hearing follows weeks of defiance by Yoon ignoring requests by the court to submit documents as well as summons by investigators in a separate criminal case over his martial law declaration.

Yoon was not required to attend Friday’s hearing.

If he ousted, a new presidential election would be held within 60 days.

Worst political crisis in decades

The events following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration have plunged the country into its gravest political crisis since 1987, when widespread protests forced the ruling party of former military generals into accepting a constitutional amendment bringing in direct, popular vote to elect the president.

Yoon shocked the country and the world with a late-night announcement on Dec. 3 that he was imposing martial law to overcome political deadlock and root out “anti-state forces”.

The military deployed special forces to the national assembly, the election commission, and the office of a liberal YouTube commentator.

It also issued orders banning activity by parliament and political parties, as well as calling for government control of the media. But within hours 190 lawmakers had defied the cordons of troops and police and voted against Yoon’s order.

About six hours after his initial decree, Yoon rescinded the order.

Yoon and senior members of his administration also face criminal investigations for insurrection.

south korea South Korean won President Yoon Suk yeol Finance Minister Choi Sang mok South Korea's Constitutional Court President Han Duck soo South Korea's parliament

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani Dec 27, 2024 04:05pm
Sad to see a successful economy suffering due to actions of its politicians!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

