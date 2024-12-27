Late Boland burst puts India under pressure in MCG Test

MELBOURNE: India suffered a disastrous run-out and Scott Boland took two wickets to leave the tourists in major trouble at 164 for five on day two of the fourth Test on Friday, after another Steve Smith century helped Australia post an imposing 474.

Smith, having scored a drought-breaking 101 in the drawn third Test in Brisbane, reprised his role as India’s tormentor-in-chief with a record 11th century against the nation on the way to 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In reply, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) combined in a sturdy 102-run partnership after tea to give the tourists hope of reeling in Australia’s total.

That was until Jaiswal suffered a brain-fade late in the session, hitting the ball straight to Australia captain Pat Cummins and calling for a single that was never there.

Kohli sent him back and Cummins threw to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who whipped off the bails leaving Jaiswal to trudge off in agony in front of a mammoth crowd of 85,147.

“It was a nice wicket. It was obviously a really good partnership to break that one,” Smith told reporters. “It was a huge last hour for us.”

If the run-out opened the door for Australia, recalled paceman Boland ripped it off its hinges, having Kohli nick behind on one of the rare occasions the Indian veteran’s bat strayed from his body.

Boland then dismissed Akash Deep for a duck when the nightwatchman edged onto his pads, with Nathan Lyon diving forward to take a sharp, low catch.

That left Ravindra Jadeja (four not out) and Rishabh Pant (six not out) to mount a huge rescue mission, with India still trailing by 310 runs and needing 111 to avoid the follow-on.

Rohit fails again

Though the five-Test series is poised at 1-1, India have been outplayed since winning the opener in Perth, with rain saving them in the drawn Brisbane Test.

There is a chance of showers for day three in Melbourne but the weather is unlikely to influence the result. Australia have Smith to thank for their huge advantage, with Cummins proving a terrific supporting act.

The pair shared in a 112-run partnership to drive Australia past 400 before Cummins was caught slogging for 49.

Cummins later took two wickets to keep the pressure on India, removing captain Rohit Sharma for three and KL Rahul for 24 with an unplayable delivery that nipped back off the seam.

Restored to his traditional opening slot, Rohit threw away his wicket with a clumsy pull to be caught by Boland.

With scores of three, six and 10 batting at number six in the second and third Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, India’s 37-year-old skipper has not made more than 18 runs in his last eight innings.

Smith, however, brought up his 34th Test ton and second of the series with a crisp, off-drive for four off all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

He teamed up with tailender Mitchell Starc (15) for a 44-run partnership and pushed Australia past 450 before his 197-ball knock ended with a touch of misfortune.

Steve Smith hits first Test century in 18 months

Charging down the wicket at seamer Deep, Smith edged the ball onto his pads and watched helplessly as the rebound trickled into leg stump and knocked a single bail off.

Jasprit Bumrah again led India’s bowling with 4-99, underlining the team’s heavy reliance on their pace spearhead.

But fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj had an innings to forget, finishing wicketless for 122 runs. India all-rounder Washington Sundar said the tourists were confident of “batting big” on the day three pitch.

“Definitely, the energy is very good in the dressing room, we are all positive,” he told reporters.

“It will just be about us trying to fight really hard and get things done.”