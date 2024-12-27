Azma accuses PTI of playing double-dealing

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is playing a drama of negotiations on one hand; while on the other hand, it is spreading the message of civil disobedience.

“The PTI’s leading figures such as Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, and Shehzad Akbar, are actively encouraging overseas Pakistanis on social media not to send remittances,” Azma said, adding: “The overseas Pakistanis have rejected the mischief and the anti-country actions of the “Fitna” party and have sent the highest-ever remittances in the history of Pakistan this year.”

The minister added that the prisoner in Adiala Jail, who has been telling the nation for the past one and a half years that he will free them from American slavery, is now pleading with the American lobby to intervene in Pakistan for over a month. Some petty individuals, influenced by the Jewish lobby, are currently active in saving their pawns, she added.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told the US “Absolutely not.” Pakistan will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters, she added. Those who claimed they would free the country from American slavery are now begging the US for intervention. The prisoner in Adiala Jail is ready to beg anyone to secure an NRO, Azma concluded.

