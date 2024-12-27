AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPSC inaugurates ‘China Corner’ at ISSI library

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised the inaugural ceremony of “China Corner” at the ISSI Library.

The event was graced by Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister/Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of China in Pakistan.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted that ISSI has been serving as an important hub for research on China in Pakistan with multiple institutional collaborations with Chinese think tanks and universities. The ISSI is also a dialogue partner for the Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum with the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) as part of the Joint Working Group of CPEC on International Cooperation.

During his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi stated that Pakistan-China relationship has surpassed the traditional construct of inter-state relations and is now a comprehensive and unique partnership built on mutual trust, mutual support and mutual respect as its foundational principles.

Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of China, emphasised that ISSI has made outstanding efforts to promote mutual understanding and information about China. Chinese Embassy has been cooperating with ISSI and also contributed books and CDs for the “China Corner”.

He added that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends and that the friendship between the two countries has stood the test of time and is as solid as rock and as stable as Mount Tai. The salience of bilateral relationship is shared by highest level of leadership of both countries, and China is ready to work with Pakistan to help build a China-Pakistan community of shared future.

In his address, the chief guest, Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, elaborated that there is something very fascinating about Pakistan-China relations that has perplexed scholars of international relations abroad for years. The history of both countries shows that despite huge differences between the people and philosophies of the two countries the relationship continued to strengthen.

Pakistan was among the first to recognise China, it was also the first to advocate for Chinese membership in the UN. In the shape of CPEC, Pakistan has been fortunate enough to be the first symphony in the Chinese orchestra of BRI.

To recognise the cooperation between two countries is not only good for the two countries but for the entire region. He added that the Chinese leadership had reaffirmed to the prime minister in their latest meetings that CPEC will not only continue to go forward but would also be enlarged and expanded.

Earlier, in his opening remarks Dr Talat Shabbir, director CPSC, stated that the “China Corner” will provide comprehensive access to information and resources about China’s governance model, economic policies, and diplomatic strategies. This repository will be a resource for fostering knowledge, dialogue, and collaboration.

